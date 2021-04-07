Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stake in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117,851 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.58% of RE/MAX worth $10,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RMAX. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in RE/MAX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,082,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in RE/MAX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in RE/MAX by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 60,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 30,792 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Brett A. Ritchie sold 2,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $106,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,204 shares of company stock worth $128,507 in the last three months. 2.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RE/MAX stock opened at $41.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The company has a market cap of $770.35 million, a P/E ratio of 60.10 and a beta of 1.55.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.14. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 44.11% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $72.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.49 million. Equities research analysts forecast that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from RE/MAX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.67%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RMAX shares. Compass Point downgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on RE/MAX from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RE/MAX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which operates through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of real estate franchise services. Its brands include RE/MAX real estate brokerage services and Motto Mortgage brokerage franchises. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other.

