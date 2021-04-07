Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 631,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,848 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.76% of SpartanNash worth $10,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sasco Capital Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the fourth quarter worth $569,000. Burney Co. purchased a new position in SpartanNash in the 4th quarter worth $390,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in SpartanNash by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 20,815 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in SpartanNash during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash stock opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $715.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.82. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 11.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of SpartanNash from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

