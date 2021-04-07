Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stake in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 538,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,627 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.11% of Tivity Health worth $10,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 27,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 15,019 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Tivity Health by 512.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 179,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 149,835 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tivity Health by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,244,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,334,000 after buying an additional 163,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TVTY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on Tivity Health from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tivity Health from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Tivity Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

Shares of TVTY stock opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.49. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $25.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.23.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $100.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.55 million. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 128.43% and a negative net margin of 47.44%. On average, research analysts predict that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

