Northern Trust Corp Has $10.24 Million Position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,748 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.48% of HealthStream worth $10,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSTM. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in HealthStream by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in HealthStream by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in HealthStream by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after buying an additional 13,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in HealthStream by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 319,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after buying an additional 12,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $94,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,780 shares in the company, valued at $302,247. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HSTM. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of HealthStream in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of HSTM stock opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. HealthStream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $26.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). HealthStream had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $61.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. HealthStream’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, competency assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

