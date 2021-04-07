Northern Trust Corp Has $10.25 Million Stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,867 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.75% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals worth $10,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $616,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 1,245.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 11,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ CNST opened at $23.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.81, a current ratio of 15.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.16. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 2.80.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.86.

In other news, CFO Emma Reeve sold 4,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $151,217.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,217.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Valentine sold 17,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $584,385.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,385.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,473 shares of company stock valued at $1,340,479 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

