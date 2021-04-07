Northern Trust Corp Has $10.33 Million Stock Holdings in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.73% of Alexander’s worth $10,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alexander’s by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,379,000 after buying an additional 6,916 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Alexander’s by 51.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Alexander’s by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Alexander’s by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Alexander’s by 4.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 35.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $303.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Alexander’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alexander’s from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of Alexander’s stock opened at $281.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 11.90 and a quick ratio of 11.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $283.97 and its 200-day moving average is $270.12. Alexander’s, Inc. has a one year low of $223.02 and a one year high of $330.00.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.05. Alexander’s had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that Alexander’s, Inc. will post 14.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.45%.

Alexander's Company Profile

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

