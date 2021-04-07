Northern Trust Corp Has $10.39 Million Stock Position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,298 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.88% of Krystal Biotech worth $10,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRYS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 6.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Shares of Krystal Biotech stock opened at $74.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.55 and a 200-day moving average of $60.22. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.68 and a 52-week high of $87.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -50.12 and a beta of 1.20.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.08. Equities analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KRYS shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Krystal Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.33.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.