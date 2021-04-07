Northern Trust Corp Has $10.99 Million Stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,677,806 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 40,315 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.15% of Kosmos Energy worth $10,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 183.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 40,660 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 89,314 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 39,892 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 31.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 374,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 89,124 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KOS. Johnson Rice raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Kosmos Energy from $2.75 to $2.95 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.89 target price for the company. Finally, Renaissance Capital downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.78.

Shares of KOS opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $3.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average of $2.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. The firm had revenue of $366.32 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

