Northern Trust Corp Has $11.01 Million Holdings in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 2.19% of Citi Trends worth $11,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTRN. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Citi Trends by 282.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citi Trends by 6,581.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 16,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Citi Trends during the fourth quarter worth $313,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CTRN shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Citi Trends from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Citi Trends from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Citi Trends stock opened at $89.27 on Wednesday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.87 and a 52 week high of $98.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.11 million, a PE ratio of 63.31 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.20.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $251.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.90 million. On average, analysts predict that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total transaction of $68,739.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

