Northern Trust Corp Has $11.04 Million Position in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 557,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,898 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.40% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $11,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,733,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,101,000 after buying an additional 159,755 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 57,278 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 337,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 51,737 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $607,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 14,013 shares during the last quarter. 60.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,998,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNOB. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.70.

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $25.13 on Wednesday. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $28.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.18. The company has a market capitalization of $999.80 million, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $64.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.38 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.