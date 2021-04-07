Northern Trust Corp Has $9.87 Million Stock Holdings in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,562 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.18% of Hanger worth $9,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HNGR. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanger in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,288,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hanger by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,862,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,929,000 after purchasing an additional 266,348 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hanger by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,917,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,117,000 after purchasing an additional 181,282 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hanger by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,101,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,212,000 after purchasing an additional 178,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Hanger by 249.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 244,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 174,759 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hanger alerts:

Shares of HNGR stock opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $925.47 million, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.12 and a 200-day moving average of $22.76. Hanger, Inc. has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $25.00.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $277.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.92 million. Hanger had a return on equity of 237.97% and a net margin of 3.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hanger, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $348,300.00. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HNGR. TheStreet raised Hanger from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.