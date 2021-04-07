Northern Trust Corp Increases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $227.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.84. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $135.24 and a 52-week high of $227.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

