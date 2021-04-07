Northern Trust Corp Lowers Holdings in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 724,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,537 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 2.39% of American Vanguard worth $11,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Vanguard by 9.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in American Vanguard by 435.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 139,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 113,756 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its position in shares of American Vanguard by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 24,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVD opened at $20.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.52 and a beta of 1.02. American Vanguard Co. has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $22.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.44 and a 200 day moving average of $16.70.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $140.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.00 million. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 2.40%. As a group, analysts expect that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

