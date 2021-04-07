Northern Trust Corp Lowers Holdings in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,078 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.37% of IGM Biosciences worth $10,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,948,000 after buying an additional 511,090 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 721,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,688,000 after acquiring an additional 265,714 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,209,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 33.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 105,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,796,000 after purchasing an additional 26,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 7.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,296,000 after purchasing an additional 23,050 shares during the last quarter. 47.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $146,114.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,269 shares in the company, valued at $475,527.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences stock opened at $82.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.22. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.41 and a twelve month high of $133.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -34.93 and a beta of -1.12.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts predict that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IGMS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Truist upped their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $86.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush cut IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IGM Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.33.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with B cell NHL and other B cell malignancies.

