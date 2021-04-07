Northern Trust Corp Lowers Position in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 625,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,229 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.43% of Horizon Bancorp worth $9,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 188.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 8,890 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 414,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after acquiring an additional 29,708 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 278,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, EVP Mark E. Secor sold 6,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $117,429.82. Also, President James D. Neff sold 54,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $1,095,047.25. Following the transaction, the president now owns 164,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,041.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,366 shares of company stock valued at $2,437,254. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of HBNC stock opened at $18.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.31. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $20.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.39.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $63.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 25.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.71%.

Horizon Bancorp Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

