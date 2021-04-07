Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,483 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.19% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $10,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 636,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after buying an additional 173,212 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,434,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $132,180,000 after purchasing an additional 131,752 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 440,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,954,000 after purchasing an additional 105,001 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 65.5% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 242,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,131,000 after purchasing an additional 95,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 136,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 69,877 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $60.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $63.42.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80). The company had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.78 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. BJ’s Restaurants has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.23.

In other news, Director Lea Anne Ottinger sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $82,069.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 11,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $668,419.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,381.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,554 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,875 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

