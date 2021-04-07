Northern Trust Corp Purchases 23,443 Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,443 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.30% of Methanex worth $10,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Methanex by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 48,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 15,793 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Methanex in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Methanex by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,466,000 after purchasing an additional 74,912 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Methanex by 284.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 114,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 58.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Methanex alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on MEOH shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Methanex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Tudor Pickering lifted their price objective on Methanex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Methanex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

MEOH stock opened at $37.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -22.51 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.86. Methanex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.27.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $811.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.91 million. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Methanex Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX).

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.