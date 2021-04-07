Northern Trust Corp Raises Holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,127 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.63% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $11,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 1,070.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,489 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 27,885 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,700 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth $949,000. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Motion Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.56.

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $64.64 on Wednesday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $35.13 and a 1 year high of $67.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Silicon Motion Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.37%.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

