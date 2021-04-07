Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 702,359 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,078 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.90% of Alphatec worth $10,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,499 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Alphatec by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 10,453 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Alphatec by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 144,329 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 35,937 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Alphatec by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,693 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after buying an additional 162,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphatec alerts:

In related news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $116,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 620,770 shares in the company, valued at $10,360,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $365,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 146,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,385,152.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,387 shares of company stock worth $953,404 over the last ninety days. 28.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Alphatec from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Alphatec stock opened at $16.03 on Wednesday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $19.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.78.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $43.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.87 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 266.45% and a negative net margin of 51.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.