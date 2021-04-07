Northern Trust Corp Reduces Holdings in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,227 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.72% of Univest Financial worth $10,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Univest Financial by 427.4% in the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 443,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,126,000 after buying an additional 359,000 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,381,000 after purchasing an additional 117,376 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 104.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 170,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 87,247 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Univest Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,459,000. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Univest Financial in the fourth quarter worth $977,000. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph P. Beebe purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.51 per share, with a total value of $66,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director K Leon Moyer sold 1,000 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $28,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 7,010 shares of company stock valued at $177,018 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Univest Financial stock opened at $28.25 on Wednesday. Univest Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $30.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.29 and its 200 day moving average is $21.30. The stock has a market cap of $828.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $64.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.36 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that Univest Financial Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Univest Financial from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Univest Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

