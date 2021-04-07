Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 552,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,191 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 2.69% of One Liberty Properties worth $11,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in One Liberty Properties by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,329,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,673,000 after purchasing an additional 43,102 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 345,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,935,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 327,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,582,000 after acquiring an additional 147,830 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in One Liberty Properties by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 35,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. 46.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on OLP. DA Davidson boosted their price target on One Liberty Properties from $16.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of One Liberty Properties from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of OLP opened at $22.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $24.32. The stock has a market cap of $475.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

In other One Liberty Properties news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $70,020.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 154,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,246.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Recommended Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.