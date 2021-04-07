Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 877,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,151 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.11% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $9,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AHH. Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 5,323.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 313.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 12,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AHH opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $14.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a current ratio of 15.37.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $44.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.99 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

