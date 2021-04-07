Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 551,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20,862 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.07% of RadNet worth $10,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDNT. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RadNet in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RadNet during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of RadNet by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of RadNet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RadNet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $382,000. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

In other news, Director John V. Crues sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $238,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 435,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,367,940.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $57,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,064.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,500 shares of company stock worth $2,027,575. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

RadNet stock opened at $22.49 on Wednesday. RadNet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $25.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.09 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.93 and a 200 day moving average of $18.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The medical research company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). RadNet had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $308.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

