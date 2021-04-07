Northern Trust Corp Sells 10,860 Shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,860 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.60% of Clearwater Paper worth $9,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLW. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 277.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Paper in the 4th quarter worth about $363,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Paper in the 3rd quarter worth about $470,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Paper in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Clearwater Paper in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

CLW opened at $36.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.38. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 12-month low of $17.19 and a 12-month high of $45.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.48.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $452.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Clearwater Paper Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products; and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

