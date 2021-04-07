Northern Trust Corp Sells 12,976 Shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 322,189 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,976 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.51% of The First Bancshares worth $9,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The First Bancshares by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,572,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,554,000 after purchasing an additional 44,660 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in The First Bancshares by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in The First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,823,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in The First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,873,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in The First Bancshares by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of The First Bancshares stock opened at $37.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $38.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.64 million, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.00.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $50.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.94 million. The First Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 23.05%. Research analysts forecast that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from The First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The First Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 18.64%.

In related news, CEO M Ray Cole, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of The First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The First Bancshares Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

