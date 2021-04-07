Northern Trust Corp Sells 2,583 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,576 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,583 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.17% of Agilysys worth $10,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Agilysys by 64.4% in the third quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,575,000 after purchasing an additional 528,006 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Agilysys by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 631,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,234,000 after buying an additional 366,326 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Agilysys by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,986,869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,634,000 after buying an additional 79,058 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,099 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 41,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Agilysys by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 16,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $150,700.00. Also, SVP Donald Anthony Demarinis sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $452,000.00. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

AGYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Agilysys from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agilysys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of AGYS opened at $51.06 on Wednesday. Agilysys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $64.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.59 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.83 and a 200 day moving average of $40.53.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 million. Agilysys’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

