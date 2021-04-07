Northern Trust Corp Sells 309,142 Shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,275,857 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 309,142 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.55% of Boston Private Financial worth $10,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Boston Private Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,201 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BPFH opened at $13.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.16. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $15.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.92.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $86.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.62 million. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.89%. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Boston Private Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

BPFH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

