Northern Trust Corp Sells 44,734 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,511,614 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,734 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.23% of Extreme Networks worth $10,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 7.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,142,000 after acquiring an additional 255,096 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 267,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,963,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,932,000 after purchasing an additional 52,401 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 27.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,469,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 319,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on EXTR shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Extreme Networks from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Extreme Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

NASDAQ EXTR opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 2.13. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $11.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.87.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. The firm had revenue of $242.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Extreme Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $221,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,279,193.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 135,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,317 in the last quarter. 3.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

