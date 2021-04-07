Northern Trust Corp Sells 58,854 Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,003,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,854 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 2.14% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $10,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,427,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,213,000 after purchasing an additional 259,986 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,037,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,903,000 after acquiring an additional 241,158 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 210.9% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 569,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 386,241 shares during the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,782,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 171,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 17,679 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLDT has been the topic of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.65.

NYSE CLDT opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $643.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average of $10.95. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $4.59 and a 1-year high of $14.95.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.38. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 39.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

