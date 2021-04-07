Northern Trust Corp Sells 8,442 Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 413,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,442 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.04% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $10,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 21,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BATRK opened at $28.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.54. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $31.76.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BATRK shares. Barclays started coverage on The Liberty Braves Group in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

