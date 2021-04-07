Northern Trust Corp Sells 9,520 Shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,520 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.62% of Anika Therapeutics worth $10,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANIK. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $284,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Anika Therapeutics by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ANIK opened at $41.05 on Wednesday. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $47.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.82. The company has a market cap of $588.25 million, a P/E ratio of -87.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 4.95.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.49 million. Anika Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

ANIK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a joint preservation company that in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's joint pain management products include Monovisc and Orthovisc, which are single- and multi-injection, hyaluronic acid (HA)-based viscosupplements to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis (OA) conditions; Cingal, a novel, third-generation, single-injection OA product consisting of its proprietary cross-linked HA material combined with a steroid to provide short- and long-term pain relief; and Hyvisc, an injectable HA veterinary product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.