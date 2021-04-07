Northern Trust Corp Trims Holdings in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,987 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.59% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $10,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSBC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 20.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 59,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $914,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. 44.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $56.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.99. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.62 and a 1 year high of $60.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $54.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.72 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 23.16%. On average, analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GSBC. Piper Sandler raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

