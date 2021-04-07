Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Downgraded to “Neutral” at UBS Group

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NTRS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America cut Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.47.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust stock opened at $105.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.40. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $67.43 and a 52 week high of $107.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $775,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Northern Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,015,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1,073.2% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,975,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $184,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,398 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,022,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $366,000. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.