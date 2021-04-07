Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Given New $112.00 Price Target at Barclays

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price target increased by Barclays from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.95% from the company’s current price.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Northern Trust from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.47.

Northern Trust stock opened at $105.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $67.43 and a 12 month high of $107.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $775,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1,073.2% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,975,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $184,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,398 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,600,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,586,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $147,717,000 after acquiring an additional 167,859 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,250,000 after acquiring an additional 28,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 292.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,236,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,187,000 after acquiring an additional 921,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

