Northern Trust Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 509 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 748% compared to the average volume of 60 put options.
Shares of NTRS stock opened at $105.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.40. The company has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $67.43 and a 12-month high of $107.96.
Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.
NTRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.
In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $775,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total value of $1,021,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Northern Trust
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.
