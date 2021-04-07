Northern Trust Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 509 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 748% compared to the average volume of 60 put options.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $105.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.40. The company has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $67.43 and a 12-month high of $107.96.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

NTRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $775,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total value of $1,021,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

