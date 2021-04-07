Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.52 Billion

Brokerages expect that Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) will post sales of $8.52 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.69 billion and the lowest is $8.32 billion. Northrop Grumman reported sales of $8.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full-year sales of $35.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.45 billion to $35.55 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $37.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.45 billion to $37.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.08.

In related news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total value of $293,236.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,509.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 1,560 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $480,963.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,331 shares in the company, valued at $3,801,770.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,286 shares of company stock worth $4,294,598 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOC. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $331.16 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $357.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $306.50 and a 200-day moving average of $305.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $55.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

