NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lessened its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,699 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NLOK. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.78.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $21.95 on Wednesday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $24.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.92 and its 200-day moving average is $20.58.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. The company had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.24 million. As a group, research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

