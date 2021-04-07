Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Stake Lessened by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,936,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,309 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.70% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $49,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,747,000 after acquiring an additional 191,331 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 165.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 11,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth $5,086,000. Institutional investors own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $31.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.59 and its 200-day moving average is $25.18. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $9.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Macquarie raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.90.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

