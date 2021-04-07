Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Gap Up to $31.08

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.08, but opened at $32.03. Norwegian Cruise Line shares last traded at $32.05, with a volume of 333,173 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.90.

The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.18.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by ($0.16). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $9.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

