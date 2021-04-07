nOS (NOS) Price Reaches $0.0515 on Major Exchanges

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. nOS has a total market capitalization of $5.28 million and $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, nOS has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One nOS coin can currently be purchased for $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Hotbit and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

nOS Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nOS’s official website is nos.io . The official message board for nOS is medium.com/nos-io . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

nOS Coin Trading

nOS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade nOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy nOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

