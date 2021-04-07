Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) CEO Matthijs Glastra Sells 7,500 Shares

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,015,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,833 shares in the company, valued at $17,312,423.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT traded down $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,036. Novanta Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.62 and a twelve month high of $146.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 117.08 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.05 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 1.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

