NOW Token (NOW) Hits Market Cap of $2.40 Million

NOW Token (CURRENCY:NOW) traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 7th. NOW Token has a market capitalization of $2.40 million and $4,790.00 worth of NOW Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NOW Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0300 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NOW Token has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00070093 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.58 or 0.00258493 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005471 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.25 or 0.00751680 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,730.74 or 1.00043539 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00016617 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 61.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000464 BTC.

NOW Token Profile

NOW Token’s total supply is 199,763,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,099,980 tokens. NOW Token’s official website is changenow.io . NOW Token’s official Twitter account is @ChangeNOW_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NOW Token is medium.com/@changenow_io

According to CryptoCompare, “ChangeNOW platform provides users with simple and convenient crypto swaps of more than 160 cryptos and offers an open access API with two flows, a fixed rate flow and a standard one, which is already used by many prominent partners. Besides, there’s a payment processing solution, a Lightning Network node, and token swap service. NOW Token is a token created by ChangeNOW instant swap platform. NOW serves as an internal currency for the whole range of NOW products. On April 23rd 2019, 50% of the NOW Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and released on the Binance Mainnet. The 100 million tokens that will remain on the Ethereum blockchain will, of course, be swappable to the Binance chain tokens at 1:1 rate through NOW Swaps – however, our holders are free to keep them and use them as they are. Please, click here to access the 100 million ERC-20 tokens Blockexplorer. “

NOW Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOW Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOW Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NOW Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

