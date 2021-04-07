NPCoin Price Down 36.2% Over Last 7 Days (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One NPCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, NPCoin has traded down 36.2% against the dollar. NPCoin has a market cap of $163,501.53 and $12.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000049 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 42.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000027 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003636 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 93.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About NPCoin

NPCoin (NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official website is npcoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “NPCcoin is an SHA256d Proof of Work (PoW) / Proof of Stake (PoS) based cryptocurrency. PoS rewards are 30% for the 1st year, then 20% for the 2nd, 3rd year 15%, 4th year 10%, and then 7%. “

Buying and Selling NPCoin

