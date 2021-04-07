Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Shares Sold by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.14% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,271,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,965,000 after buying an additional 20,083 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,723,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,790,000 after buying an additional 367,096 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,393,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 828,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,263,000 after buying an additional 85,245 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 574,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,371,000 after buying an additional 52,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $52.40 on Wednesday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.43 and a twelve month high of $63.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.21. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $748.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.94 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.03%.

NUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

In other news, Chairman Steven Lund bought 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,842.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $645,916.00. Insiders have sold 49,351 shares of company stock worth $2,681,800 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.