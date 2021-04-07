NuBits (USNBT) Trading Up 306.9% This Week

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 7th. NuBits has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and approximately $67.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuBits token can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NuBits has traded up 306.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NuBits alerts:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 36.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001866 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000561 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

About NuBits

NuBits is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 tokens. NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . NuBits’ official message board is discuss.nubits.com . The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NuBits is www.nubits.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuBits (NBT) is a decentralised closed-source cryptocurrency launched in late 2014 by Peercoin developer Jordan Lee. Unlike most other cryptocurrencies, NuBit coins are not mined, but rather issued by the project's shareholders whose primary goal is to maintain a 1:1 NuBit peg to the US dollar. In the case of hyperinflation of the US dollar, the shareholders can vote to peg NuBits to a different currency or to a basket of commodities. By creating more coins to keep prices down and by increasing interest rates on parked coins to restrict supply, the NuBit projects hopes to have created a stable cryptocurrency with limited volatility. The official NuBits ticker is “NBT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “USNBT” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

NuBits Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NuBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.