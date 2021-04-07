Nucleus Vision Price Reaches $0.0072 on Exchanges (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Nucleus Vision token can currently be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Nucleus Vision has a market capitalization of $51.64 million and approximately $3.69 million worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00056248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00021786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.36 or 0.00628150 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00079682 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

About Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision (CRYPTO:NCASH) is a token. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,124,866,222 tokens. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Nucleus Vision Token Trading

