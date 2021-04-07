NuCypher (NU) Trading Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 7th. Over the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. NuCypher has a market capitalization of $235.86 million and $21.49 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuCypher coin can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00001024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00055276 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00021851 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $355.77 or 0.00630635 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.82 or 0.00079445 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

NuCypher Coin Profile

NuCypher is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,145,519,316 coins and its circulating supply is 408,250,000 coins. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

