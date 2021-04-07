Nuggets Market Capitalization Hits $4.12 Million (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded up 56% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Nuggets has a market capitalization of $4.12 million and $39,955.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nuggets has traded up 27% against the dollar. One Nuggets coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nuggets alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00071075 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $153.22 or 0.00271381 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005576 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $437.47 or 0.00774827 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,729.97 or 1.00478564 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00017254 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000465 BTC.

About Nuggets

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nuggets Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nuggets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nuggets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.