Nuggets Reaches Market Cap of $3.14 Million (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 21.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 7th. One Nuggets coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Nuggets has a total market capitalization of $3.14 million and $14,600.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nuggets has traded up 62.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.03 or 0.00069144 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.74 or 0.00259925 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005493 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $415.84 or 0.00736596 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,920.15 or 1.00824818 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00016488 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 62.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

