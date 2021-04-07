NULS (NULS) Hits 1-Day Volume of $87.15 Million

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. In the last seven days, NULS has traded up 10% against the dollar. One NULS coin can now be purchased for about $1.19 or 0.00002113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NULS has a total market cap of $118.95 million and approximately $87.15 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NULS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00071154 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.61 or 0.00275395 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005662 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.53 or 0.00770794 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,678.19 or 1.00307353 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00016455 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000464 BTC.

About NULS

NULS’s genesis date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . NULS’s official website is nuls.io . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling NULS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.